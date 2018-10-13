Chicago-area steel company collecting donations for hurricane relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A steel company in suburban Chicago Heights is sending help to those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Esmark Steel on Saturday collected donations at its plant at 2500 Euclid Ave. The company is accepting donations through the beginning of next week.

Requested items include water bottles, solar phone chargers, sleeping bags, clothing, generators, batteries, blankets, baby wipes, toothbrushes and non-perishable food items.

Everything will be loaded into a 20-ton truck to be driven down to those in need.

“It’s devastating to the people,” Jeff Eggert of Esmark said, “and we know it’s important to get the supplies in to them as soon as we can.”

Donations can be brought to the Esmark Steel parking lot at 2500 Euclid Ave. in Chicago Heights.