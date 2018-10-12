Sun allows us to bounce back from a frigid Friday

A real wintry feel prevailed across the Chicago area Friday as an upper air disturbance spread cloudiness across our area. Temperatures failed to get out of the 30s at some locations – light rain and wet snow fell south of Interstate 80 during the afternoon. Chicago’s 42 degree high registered at the official O’Hare International Airport observing site was the coldest in almost 6 months – we have to go back to April 18 when the high was 37 degrees to find a colder day.

With abundant sunshine and southwest winds, Saturday’s temperatures should warm back into the 50s. A cold front looks to produce more clouds and light rain Sunday with a downturn in temperatures Monday, as colder air moves back into the area – highs topping out in the middle 40s.