Silver Alert issued for 6-year-old boy missing from Indiana

CLINTON, In. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a boy missing from Clinton, Indiana.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 6-year-old Bryier Clark Fauquher.

He is described as a white male, 3 feet 6 inches in height, 67 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fauquher was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in Clinton, which is 95 miles west of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or your local authorities.