Unattended bag at O'Hare airport not hazardous, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — An unattended bag left at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Friday night has been removed and deemed non-hazardous.

The bag was discovered about 8 p.m. Friday hanging from a pole outside one of the gate’s entrances, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago police bomb and arson unit investigated.