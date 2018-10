CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have found that missing 8-year-old boy.

Police have not confirmed that the boy was found, but SkyCam9 was over the Howard Red Line stop and saw the boy reuniting with an adult.

Police were notified at 5 a.m. Friday about the missing boy.

The boy may have gotten separated from his father when the boy boarded a Red Line train at North and Clybourn without his dad.