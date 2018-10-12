× Man shot by Chicago police 4 years ago critically injured by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A man shot four-years ago by Chicago police has been injured again in another police shooting.

Alonzo Smith, 31, was critically wounded Wednesday in a shootout with Milwaukee police.

Authorities say officers were responding to reports of shots fired, when they say Smith shot at them. Officers fired back, critically wounding him.

Several guns and a knife were reportedly found after the shooting.

Smith has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He reached a $180,000 settlement with Chicago after the shooting in 2014.