Man shot by Chicago police 4 years ago critically injured by Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — A man shot four-years ago by Chicago police has been injured again in another police shooting.
Alonzo Smith, 31, was critically wounded Wednesday in a shootout with Milwaukee police.
Authorities say officers were responding to reports of shots fired, when they say Smith shot at them. Officers fired back, critically wounding him.
Several guns and a knife were reportedly found after the shooting.
Smith has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
He reached a $180,000 settlement with Chicago after the shooting in 2014.
