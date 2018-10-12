Lunchbreak: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

Posted 12:10 PM, October 12, 2018, by

Chris Pandel, Executive Chef | Partner of Dutch & Doc’s, Swift & Son’s and Cold Storage

Dutch & Doc’s located at 3600 North Clark Street, Chicago.

www.dutchanddocs.com

Recipe:

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

Serves Two

Ingredients

10oz (1 ¼ cup) Shaved Brussels Sprouts

1ea Diced Honey Crisp Apples

1oz (2 T) Crumbled Bacon

1ea Hard Boiled Egg

1oz (2 T) Shaved Red Onion

1oz (2 T) Grated Pecorino Cheese

1oz (2 T) Diced Dates

5oz (2 T) Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

 Method

  • Toss the dressing with the Brussels and massage to incorporate
  • Let stand one minute to tenderize the sprouts
  • Fold in the remaining ingredients
  • Garnish with freshly cracked black pepper

Dressing

Ingredients

2 Cups Vegetable Oil

½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

½ Cup Apple Cider

2T Dijon Mustard

1T Whole Grain Mustard

1T Minced Shallot

1tsp Chopped Dill

Salt to taste

 Method

Stir all ingredients together to combine, add salt according to preference.