Lunchbreak: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Chris Pandel, Executive Chef | Partner of Dutch & Doc’s, Swift & Son’s and Cold Storage
Dutch & Doc’s located at 3600 North Clark Street, Chicago.
Recipe:
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Serves Two
Ingredients
10oz (1 ¼ cup) Shaved Brussels Sprouts
1ea Diced Honey Crisp Apples
1oz (2 T) Crumbled Bacon
1ea Hard Boiled Egg
1oz (2 T) Shaved Red Onion
1oz (2 T) Grated Pecorino Cheese
1oz (2 T) Diced Dates
5oz (2 T) Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette
Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Method
- Toss the dressing with the Brussels and massage to incorporate
- Let stand one minute to tenderize the sprouts
- Fold in the remaining ingredients
- Garnish with freshly cracked black pepper
Dressing
Ingredients
2 Cups Vegetable Oil
½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
½ Cup Apple Cider
2T Dijon Mustard
1T Whole Grain Mustard
1T Minced Shallot
1tsp Chopped Dill
Salt to taste
Method
Stir all ingredients together to combine, add salt according to preference.