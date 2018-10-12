× Local Red Cross volunteer headed to help areas impacted by Michael

MOMENCE, Ill. — Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are heading to areas impacted by Michael.

Marty Knight of Momence, Illinois, will leave for Alabama today. He will work on a team to deliver supplies and meals to people in need.

The Chicago and northern Illinois Red Cross has already deployed 60 workers for Hurricane Florence.

Many of them are still there, but they are sending more volunteers now that Michael has impacted some of the same communities.