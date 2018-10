× How to get a free ticket for tonight’s $548M Mega Millions drawing

CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery will be handing out free Mega Millions tickets in Chicago’s Loop ahead of the $548 million jackpot drawing Friday night.

It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the ninth largest in U.S. jackpot history.

548 tickets will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marquette Newsstand, 140 S. Dearborn St.

The drawing is at 10 p.m. Good luck!