High South Performs Live in Studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High South, is composed of Jamey Garner, Kevin Campos, and Phoenix Mendoza. The band has released several singles internationally through Universal Germany, A Change in the Wind is their first release with distribution in America. The project's empowering lead single, "Make it Better," doubles as a mission statement for the band.

They will be performing live at Martyr's this October 24th, 2018 at 8 P.M.

Live Performance

Martyr's

3855 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60613

October 24th, 2018 at 8 P.M.

For more on the band:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/highsouth_band

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HighSouthBand

www.highsouthofficial.com