× Frost along and south of Interstates-80/88 – clouds interfere north

Frost and freezing temperatures occurred early this Friday morning along and south of Interstates-80 and 88 where overnight skies were mostly clear. North of the Interstates-80/88 cloud cover never really left, and even though scattered at times, the cloud cover trapped a good portion of the out-going radiational heat loss, keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low of 36-degrees as did the site at Midway Airport.

Following are the overnight low temperatures at area airport locations:

Airport/low temperature

Rochelle…30

Morris…31

Aurora/Sugar Grove…31

DuPage/West Chicago…32

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…32

DeKalb…32

Kankakee…32

Schaumburg…32

Pontiac…32

Peru/Ottawa…33

Lansing…33

Joliet…34

Midway…36

O’Hare…36

Rockford…36

Wheeling/Palwaukee..37

Waukegan…39

Gary, IN…37

Rensselaer, IN…32

Valparaiso, IN…36