Frost along and south of Interstates-80/88 – clouds interfere north
Frost and freezing temperatures occurred early this Friday morning along and south of Interstates-80 and 88 where overnight skies were mostly clear. North of the Interstates-80/88 cloud cover never really left, and even though scattered at times, the cloud cover trapped a good portion of the out-going radiational heat loss, keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low of 36-degrees as did the site at Midway Airport.
Following are the overnight low temperatures at area airport locations:
Airport/low temperature
Rochelle…30
Morris…31
Aurora/Sugar Grove…31
DuPage/West Chicago…32
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…32
DeKalb…32
Kankakee…32
Schaumburg…32
Pontiac…32
Peru/Ottawa…33
Lansing…33
Joliet…34
Midway…36
O’Hare…36
Rockford…36
Wheeling/Palwaukee..37
Waukegan…39
Gary, IN…37
Rensselaer, IN…32
Valparaiso, IN…36