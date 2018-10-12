× Frost Advisories/Freeze Warnings in effect Chicago-area-wide later tonight into Saturday morning

A Freeze warning and Frost Advisory is in effect from 1AM CDT tonight until 9AM Saturday morning for northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana including Chicago.

The Freeze Warning calls for temperatures generally ranging from 28 to 32-degrees in Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, and Kendall Counties in Illinois (area shaded in dark-blue on the headlined map). The Frost Advisory calling for temperatures dropping down into the 30 to 35-degree range will cover the remaining Chicago area counties in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana (lighter-blue-shaded areas on the headlined map). Sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation may be damaged and killed if not protected.

The cloud cover and associated light precipitation that has existed over our area today will move on east tonight with clearing skies and diminishing winds expected to prevail along with the cold center of high pressure overhead, leading to the anticipated very cold temperatures area-wide by Saturday morning.