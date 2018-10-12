Gynecologist Dr. Lauren Streicher stops by the WGN Morning News to talk about the rare polio-like disease outbreak, HPV vaccines, and preventing urinary tract infections. Streicher currently practices with Northwestern Medicine and serves as an associate clinical professor at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.
Dr. Streicher returns to answer questions about polio-like disease, women’s health
-
Dr. Streicher talks about how sleep can affect weight gain
-
9 confirmed cases of polio-like illness in Illinois, but cases remain rare
-
2-year-old being treated for rare polio-like disease in Chicago
-
6 children diagnosed with ‘Polio-like’ paralyzing illness in Minnesota
-
Discarded organs now saving lives thanks to new curative drugs
-
-
Weight-loss drug seems safe for heart, study finds
-
Neurologist helps raise awareness about strokes
-
Treatment offers new option to patients with blood clots in their lungs
-
Topical version of breast cancer drug could reduce side effects, risk factor
-
Man who lost hands, feet, and part of nose to dog-related infection: ‘I’ll always love dogs’
-
-
‘I’m going to die a slow death.’ Insurance stops covering man’s life-saving medication
-
Was the Mona Lisa ill? A doctor thinks so
-
Debunking the misconception of inducing labor and cesarean birth