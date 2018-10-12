Dr. Streicher returns to answer questions about polio-like disease, women’s health

Gynecologist Dr. Lauren Streicher stops by the WGN Morning News to talk about the rare polio-like disease outbreak, HPV vaccines, and preventing urinary tract infections. Streicher currently practices with Northwestern Medicine and serves as an associate clinical professor at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

