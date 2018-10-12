Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Man of the People
Events
Weather
41°
41°
Low
32°
High
46°
Sat
44°
53°
Sun
37°
54°
Mon
36°
48°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Dean talks to the young stars of The Hate U Give, Amandla Stenberg and Algee Smith
Posted 12:39 PM, October 12, 2018, by
amnewsproducer
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
"The Hate U Give" is in theaters now.
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
Missing 7-year-old boy from South Side found safe
Video shows missing pregnant woman from South Chicago on day she was last seen
1 worker killed, 1 hurt when beam falls at Evanston construction site
Latest News
Dean talks to the young stars of The Hate U Give, Amandla Stenberg and Algee Smith
Wicker Park priest charged with sexually abusing 2 women, attacking teen girl
Turkey has ‘shocking’ audio and visual evidence of Saudi journalist’s killing
Local Red Cross volunteer headed to help areas impacted by Michael
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘First Man,’ ‘The Hate U Give,’ ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’
Dean's List
Chicago International Film Festival delivers 150 films through Oct. 21
News
‘Venom’ sets October record with $80M; ‘Star Is Born’ soars
Morning News
Oprah’s favorite pedicure lady has some insight and fun suggestions for folks who hate feet
News
Obama to receive award, give speech at U of Illinois
News
U-Haul offering 30 days free self-storage ahead of Hurricane Florence impact
News
Muslim leaders calling for hate crime investigation after vandalism found on suburban home
News
Homer Glen man charged with hate crime over Islamaphobic graffiti
News
Viral video shows woman confronting shopper over racist tirade
News
Ku Klux Klan trying to recruit in New York with candy
News
‘This is for all the kids’: Indiana priest attacked, FBI investigating as hate crime
News
Second suspect arrested in theft of 400 guns
News
Limo in crash that killed 20 failed inspection last month, NY governor says
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.