Comedian Alonzo Bodden returns to Chicago’s Improv

An international headliner Alonzo has performed comedy worldwide including Just For Laughs in Montreal Kilkenny Ireland Comedy fest Sydney Australia Brighton Beach in the UK and he’s entertained the troops everywhere from Iraq to Greenland. His one-hour comedy special "Who's Paying Attention?" premiered on Showtime to rave reviews. Introduced to America on NBC’s Last Comic Standing Alonzo Bodden was runner up on Season 2 and came back to win it all on Last Comic Standing Season 3 “The Best of the Best.” Since then he’s been a regular on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and a favorite guest on Adam Corolla’s radio show and podcast. While his movie career has consisted mainly of playing security guards he’s protected the best. Steve Martin and Queen Latifah in Bringing Down The House and Leslie Nielsen in Scary Movie 4. He’s hosted 101 Cars You must Drive on Speed Channel and America’s Worst Driver on The Travel Channel and the ITV show Inside the Vault.