Chicago to file 2nd suit against DOJ over funding for sanctuary cities

CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to file a second lawsuit today against Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice over federal funding for sanctuary cities.

The city accuses the federal government of tying crime fighting funding for this year to what it calls new and unlawful immigration enforcement rules.

The city filed a similar suit over the withholding of law enforcement grants last year as well.

The Trump administration has added new rules against cities protecting undocumented immigrants in order to receive the grants.