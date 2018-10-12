Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. St. Louis
- The Blues beat the Flames, 5-3, at home on Thursday. This was the first season since 2013-14 that the Blues started with three consecutive home games – the Blues won a franchise-record 52 games that season but lost to the Blackhawks in the first round of the playoffs.
- David Perron recorded his fourth career hat trick in the win over Calgary. His four hat tricks have come against two teams – two against Vancouver (November 2009, January 2014), and now two against Calgary (also October 2016).
- Chicago came out on top when these teams met in St. Louis on October 6, getting a 5-4 overtime win. In the 15 games between the teams since the 2015-16 season, the Blues have eight wins and the Blackhawks have seven. Six of the games have gone to overtime or a shootout.
- The Blackhawks lost to the Wild, 4-3, in overtime after allowing the game-tying goal with 23 seconds left in regulation. Chicago has started its season with four consecutive overtime games, the first team to do so since the 1997-98 Rangers (tied all four).
- Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals and an assist in the loss to Minnesota, his fifth career game with at least three points. DeBrincat now has seven points (4g, 3a) in four games this season, tied for second on the team.
- Last season, the Blues allowed 2.71 goals per game, which ranked in the top 10 in the league, and the Blackhawks allowed 3.10. This year, both teams are allowing an average of over four goals per game, and both teams opponents have scored at least three in every game.