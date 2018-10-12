Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pleased to share news today that ART PAUL OF PLAYBOY: THE MAN BEHIND THE BUNNY will enjoy a world premiere screening at Mill Valley Film Festival next month; in addition, the film has been selected as a Special Presentation at the Chicago International Film Festival and an official selection at Indianapolis's Heartland Film Festival.

ART PAUL OF PLAYBOY: The Man Behind the Bunny, a documentary film on the innovation and impact of Art Paul, the creator of the iconic bunny logo, founding art director of Playboy, and the magazine's visual guru for its first 30 years. Paul is also an extraordinary artist who created thousands of drawings and paintings.

Art Paul of Playboy: The Man Behind the Bunny

October 14th @ 7pm

AMC River East

322 E. Illinois Street

http://chicagofilmfestival.com