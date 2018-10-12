American Ninja Warrior Junior, Miguel Serrato

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miguel Serrato, 9, is a contestant on American Ninja Warrior Junior, the kids' version of the popular adult obstacle course contest show.

He is in fourth grade and, alongside his competitors was picked from a group of nearly 10,000 kids. The course is similar to the adult American Ninja Warrior course, but made easier for kids. American Ninja Warrior is based on Sasuke, the original Japanese version of the show broadcast as Ninja Warrior.

The show airs at 6 P.M. on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 on the Universal Kids Network.

For more information:

www.universalkids.com/shows/american-ninja-warrior-junior