Woman attempted to lure children to car in Wonder Lake, police say

WONDER LAKE, Ill. — Police in the far northwest suburbs are warning people about an attempted child luring incident.

Authorities said a woman drove up to a home in Wonder Lake Monday, and tried to get children playing outside to come to her car.

An older child was able to get the children inside the home.

The woman was driving an older model black sedan. She was described as in her 60s, heavy-set, with shoulder-length white hair and was wearing a purple shirt.

Police said the case is a reminder to parents to talk to their children about strangers.