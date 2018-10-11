× Spate of carjackings, robberies reported on North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a series of carjackings and armed robberies that happened on the North Side this month.

In each incident, a group of men approached the victims, who were either alone in their stopped cars or alone on the street, according to the Chicago Police Department. The group of two to five men demanded the victims get out of their cars or hand over property. On several occasions, police said, one or more attackers displayed handguns.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations. Police did not specify whether each of the incidents was a robbery or carjacking:

about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 1400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue

about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2900 block of North Paulina Street

about 10 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 3600 block of North Greenview Avenue

about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of West Waveland Avenue

about 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 4200 block of North Hazel Street

about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2400 block of West Leland Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8263.