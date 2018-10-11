× Selena Gomez receiving mental health treatment after ’emotional breakdown’: report

Selena Gomez is in a mental health facility on the East Coast after she had an emotional breakdown at a hospital, according to TMZ.

The 26-year-old singer has been hospitalized twice in the last two weeks. Both times were related to a low white blood cell count following her kidney transplant a year ago.

Gomez reportedly got upset after doctors admitted her and had to be restrained after she tried to yank the IV’s out of her arm. TMZ reports several sources called the episode “an emotional breakdown.”

She is now receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which helps with mental health disorders. Gomez has received DBT in the past.