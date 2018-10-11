× Rivers in flood across northern Illinois

Minor to Moderate flooding continues across northern Illinois on segments of the Pecatonica, Rock, Fox, and Des Plaines Rivers. Flood Advisories are in effect on the Des Plaines River at the Des Plaines and Lincolnshire segments where the river is near bankfull. Portions of these rivers under flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: