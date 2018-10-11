Pritzker, Rauner to face off in final Illinois gubernatorial debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUINCY, Ill. -- Gov. Bruce Rauner and challenger J.B. Pritzker are scheduled to go head to head in one last debate Thursday evening in Quincy.

A major issue downstate is the Illinois Veterans Home where 14 residents have died since 2015 in Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks. During the first outbreak in August 2015, the Rauner administration waited six days before notifying veterans’ families, the Quincy home staff and the public.

The delay is the subject of a blistering new TV commercial by the Pritzker campaign. Tim Miller’s father, Eugene Miller, is one of the veterans who died during the Legionnaires' outbreak.

“Gov. Rauner was more interested in protecting his image than he was the heroes who protected our country,” Miller says to the camera in the ad.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan, a Democrat, has opened a criminal probe, but Rauner insists his administration did nothing wrong and he calls the Quincy investigation a move to distract voters from Pritzker’s $330,000 property tax breaks that involved removing toilets from his Gold Coast mansion. Pritzker has repaid the money, but the issue is being examined by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Rauner campaign released two of its own videos on Quincy. One features a veteran pro-Rauner vet, Buzzy, who recalls the governor’s stay at the Quincy Home.

“He wanted to be one of the men, drinking the same water,” the ad says.

At a news conference before the debate, Rauner made this false claim:

“There were no delays. Immediate action was taken and if there were any change of the health status of a veteran, family members were immediately notified.”

But e-mails show there was a delay. The state did not notify the families of the veterans living in the home and it also did not notify staff.

“Notifying the general public is a different issue because there is no, this is not contagious, it’s not infectious,” Rauner said. “It can’t spread in the community, it can’t spread from family to family can’t spread from one individual to another so that’s not the priority. The priority is keeping the veterans and the staff safe.”

With a month left to go, polls show Pritzker leading big, one survey has his advantage at 20 points.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and can be watched LIVE on WGN’s Facebook page or wgntv.com.