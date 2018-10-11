Open House Chicago expands to Austin, Beverly, Morgan Park

CHICAGO — An annual architectural tour of more than 250 structures across Chicago and just outside the city limits will take visitors to three neighborhoods that it has never ventured into before.

The Chicago Tribune reports that this year’s weekend Open House Chicago that starts Saturday will include stops in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side and the South Side neighborhoods of Morgan Park and Beverly.

In Austin, visitors can see a 22-ton vault that was used when the Father Augustus Peace Center was the Austin State Bank. In Beverly, the tour will stop at Givins Castle — a structure built in 1887 by real estate magnate Robert C., Givens that’s now the Beverly Unitarian Church. In Morgan Park, visitors can explore the Morgan Park Academy’s neo-Gothic-style Alumni Hall.

Open House Chicago runs Oct. 13-14. For more information, visit openhousechicago.org.