Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance for education

CHICAGO — Michelle Obama has launched a program to help empower girls worldwide through education.

The former first lady announced the Global Girls Alliance, which aims to support more than 1,500 grassroots organizations combating the challenges girls encounter in their communities. The alliance will feature social fundraising to help them.

The Chicago-based foundation says more than 98 million adolescent girls worldwide don’t go to school. The alliance’s website highlights programs around the world and offers ways for the public to support those programs.

Obama made the announcement on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday, International Day of the Girl. She says, “When you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country.”

The former first lady spoke about her two daughters and said they’re “some of the reasons why this issue means so much” to her. She says she’s “so proud” of Sasha and Malia Obama.

The Obama Foundation was started in 2014 with the aim of continuing “the great, unfinished project of renewal and global progress.”