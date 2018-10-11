Michael Cerami discusses the early start of the Cubs’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's only Ocotober 11th - the eve of the National League Championship Series - and already the discussion about the Cubs' offeseason has entered Week 2.

A bit of surprise is still surrounding the team after their unceremonious exit in the National League Wild Card Game last Tuesday against the Rockies, and now Theo Epstein must determine how the Cubs will move forward for 2018.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation will be following those from now through Spring Training, and he gave his thoughts on what might be to come for the club on Sports Feed Thursday night. He discussed the current players along with a few other free agents the Cubs could pursue in free agency with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Michael's segments from the show in the video above or below.