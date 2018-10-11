× Lunchbreak: Osso Bucco

Chef Jason White of Food For Thought

Food For Thought Catering Chicago https://foodforthoughtchicago.com/

Recipe:

Local Ale Braised Osso Bucco

serves 4

chili glazed carrots | creamed swiss chard | parsnip-parsley root puree | carrot top gremolata

torn herbs | crisp shallot

For the osso bucco

4 each osso bucco (veal shank); approx. 6-8 ounce portions

1 bottle locally brewed ale

4 cups beef stock

1 medium onion; julienned

2 cloves garlic; crushed

2 tbl olive oil blend

fresh thyme

bay leaf

Season all sides of the veal shank with salt and fresh ground black pepper.

Heat a heavy, oven safe pot over high heat. Add in oil and allow to heat briefly. Sear veal shanks in oil for about 1 minute per side until browned. Remove from pot and set aside.

Add in onion and saute 2 to 3 minutes. Add in garlic and saute for 1 minute more.

Add beer and deglaze the pot.

Pour in beef broth. Add in shanks and bring to a simmer. Place thyme and bay leaf on top.

Cover and simmer on low for 1 – 1.5 hours, until meat is almost falling off the bone.

Remove and reduce the braising liquid by half.

For the carrots

2 Tbl olive oil blend

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp kosher salt

2 lbs baby carrots; tops removed and reserved; cut into 2” pieces

2 Tbl cilantro; fresh; chopped

2 Tbl lime juice; fresh squeezed

Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450F.

Combine oil, chili powder, cumin and salt in a medium bowl. Add carrots and toss well to coat.

Spread out on a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast the carrots, stirring once, until tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from oven and toss the carrots with chopped cilantro and lime juice.

For the swiss chard

2 bunches swiss chard, ribs and stems cut into 2” lengths, leaves torn into 2” pieces

2 Tbl unsalted butter

2 medium shallots, sliced

freshly ground black pepper

¾ C heavy cream

Cook chard leaves in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender, about 1 minute. Drain; transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain and squeeze well in a clean kitchen towel to remove excess moisture.

Heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add shallots and chard ribs and stems, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring often, until tender, 5–8 minutes.

Add cream; bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often, until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add chard leaves and cook, stirring, until warmed through and coated with cream sauce; season with salt and pepper.

For parsnip-parsley root puree

1.5 lbs russet potatoes; peeled; cut into 2-inch pieces

1 lb parsnips; cut into 1.5” pieces

4 oz parsley root; tops removed and reserved; cut into 1-inch pieces

1 clove garlic; halved

3 C water

1 can 14.5 oz low-sodium chicken broth

¼ C heavy whipping cream

2 Tbl butter

2 Tbl parsley root tops; minced (optional)

Combine potatoes, parsnips, parsley root and garlic in heavy large saucepan. Add 3 cups water and broth; if necessary, add additional water to cover by 1 inch. Boil uncovered until vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes. Drain vegetables, reserving liquid.

Return vegetables to pot. Add cream and butter.

Set over low heat; mash until mixture is smooth; and fluffy, adding enough reserved cooking liquid to thin to desired consistency.

Mix in minced parsley root tops if desired.

For the carrot top gremolata

½ C parsley, washed and dried; chopped

½ C carrot tops, washed and dried; chopped

1 clove garlic; minced fine

2 each lemons, washed and dried; zested

Chop the parsley & carrot tops until it is nearly finely chopped (should be less than 1/2 cup).

Using a Microplane or fine-toothed grater, grate the garlic clove over the parsley & carrot tops.

Using the same grater, grate just the zest from the two lemons on top of the garlic.