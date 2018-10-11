× Lunchbreak: Chimichurri Sauce

Jorge Russomano – Manager, Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria

-210 E Upper Illinois St, Chicago

-Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg

https://texasdebrazil.com/

Event:

Texas de Brazil will mark its 20th Anniversary on October 13th. They also have released a new varietal from their private label wine collection, bottled by Chilean winemaker Santiago Margozzini. The limited edition XX “Celebration Series” MontGras offers a superb red blend of Cabernet, Syrah, and Carmenere, providing an ideal pairing for succulent churrasco grilled meats. Available starting October 13 for $69 per bottle while supplies last.

Recipe:

TIPS

This is a very popular sauce in Brazil, and is served with many dishes, especially churrasco grilled meats. At Texas de Brazil, it is one of the 50-60 items available in their incredible salad area. Along with being a delicious sauce, you can also use Chimichurri as a flavorful marinade for beef or chicken! Chimichurri can be made in a batch and kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. The ingredients and method are so simple, anyone can recreate this sauce at home Parsley and garlic create the flavor base for this traditional accompaniment The XX “Celebration Series” MontGras offers a superb red blend of Cabernet, Syrah, and Carmenere. It is French Barrel aged for 13 months. The combination of varietals creates a bold structure to the wine, making it the perfect wine to pair with the bold flavors of the Chimichurri and any of Texas de Brazil’s succulent churrasco grilled meats.

RECIPE

Chimichurri Sauce

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cup of olive oil

¼ cup of lemon juice

½ cup of chopped parsley

¼ cup of cilantro

2 soup spoons of fresh chopped garlic

1 soup spoon of dry oregano

1 soup spoon of red crushed pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Using a large chef knife, simply chop the parsley and cilantro. Then, move to a bowl and add all other ingredients. Stir to combine and enjoy!