CHICAGO — Jimmy Kimmel LIVE sent Guillermo on a trip across the country to Brooklyn, New York.

During Wednesday night’s show, his tour bus made a pit stop at Chicago’s Wiener’s Circle in Lincoln Park. The hot dog stand’s employees are famously known for bullying and insulting customers.

Even Chicago Cubs’ superfan “Ronnie Woo Woo” joined in on the fun, and led the crowd in one of his “woo” chants.

