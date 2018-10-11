× How will Mitchell Trubisky follow up his best NFL game for the Bears this Sunday?

CHICAGO – Maybe it was the arm sleeve, but to be fair, it probably wasn’t.

Precision throws and solid execution of the plays helped Mitchell Trubisky put on the best performance of his professional career on September 30th. But observant fans – and a few players – noticed the blue covering on his right arm against the Bucs. With it on, he threw a career-best six touchdowns – the most for any Bears’ quarterback since Johnny Lujack in 1949.

So why was it there?

“I had a cut on my arm from a couple of weeks ago, and it re-opened against Arizona on the first drive and it was just gushing everywhere, so I just didn’t want it to happen this week, so I covered it up,” said Trubisky of why he wore the sleeve.

Now his superstitious teammates want him to keep it. After all, he did throw for a half-dozen touchdowns with it on against Tampa Bay.

“I also got a lot of threats that I have to wear it,” said Trubisky with a smile. “So I’m going to keep it on.”

While any edge a quarterback can get is a good thing, it will probably take more than a sleeve for Trubisky to repeat the best performance of his Bears’ career this week against Miami, along with the rest of the season. That’s the biggest topic on observer’s minds as the Bears face the Dolphins this weekend, eagerly waiting to see if the quarterback can make it back-to-back solid games.

September 30th’s contest was the first time that Trubisky ever threw for multiple touchdowns over the course of 60 minutes, so this is an interesting scenario for the second-year signal-caller. On top of that, he had two weeks to think about it since the Bears went on the bye following the win over Buccaneers.

Yet Matt Nagy isn’t expecting anything more than a calm, collected Trubisky when he takes the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. When asked a few times about Trubisky’s follow-up to the great effort, the head coach pointed to his mindset as a reason optimism of repeat success.

Good or bad, according to Nagy, Mitch doesn’t flinch.

“That’s just who he is,” said the head coach of Trubisky. “He was like that in the game. When we were in the game, talking to coach ‘Rags’ (Dave Ragone) and coach (Mark) Helfrich on the sideline, he didn’t care what his numbers were. He just wanted more, just keep feeding me more, more, more. So he’s not going to change because he had one good game.

“He’s just going to continue to just try and make that a consistent process.”

This isn’t the first time Nagy has mentioned this about his quarterback, but this week is his first major test. Another big game and the hopes for a strong finish to the season go up, which a sub-par effort could creep some doubt from the outside.

Don’t expect Trubisky to be fazed either way.

“One, it’s part of my personality, and then two, it’s kinda like practice, just something I’ve done for a really long time,” said Trubisky. “Really remain the same person, the same emotional level throughout the game. Never get too high, never get too low, just being that even-keeled guy, just trying to convey to my teammates that I’m always in control. I know exactly what I need to do and I have confidence in my abilities.

“So hopefully they see that and they play with confidence and that gives them energy passion as well; to go out there and do their jobs. So I’m just trying to do that at all times and show my passion and love for this game.”

They’d probably prefer he wears the sleeve, too.