Holocaust survivor Kurt Gutfriend on receiving the Elie Wiesel Award

Twenty-five years ago, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum opened in Washington D.C.

At this year's annual luncheon, 350 area Holocaust survivors will be given the museum's highest honor, the Elie Wiesel Award. The award recognizes individuals whose actions have advanced the museum's vision of a world where people confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.

One of the recipients of that award is Holocaust survivor Kurt Gutfriend. He joined WGN Morning News Thursday, along with Jill Weinberg, Director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Midwest Office.

