FeedonThis: Can the Bears go to 4-1 this Sunday?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's become a Thursday fall tradition on Sports Feed to make the picks for the upcoming weekend's football games.

Thanks to improved play, the selections for the Bears get a little more interesting by the week.

Matt Nagy will take his team to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida to face this Dolphins this Sunday afternoon. With a victory, the Bears would improve to 4-1 on the season and maintain their lead in the NFC North.

So do Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman think they can do it? Their picks for the game are part of #FeedonThis which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week, all of the local College Football teams were on the road. This week, it will be the exact opposite.

Illinois, Notre Dame, Northwestern, and Northern Illinois will all be home in an attempt to get another victory this week. Josh and Jarrett made their selections for those contests along with the Michigan-Wisconsin showdown in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bears' orange jerseys in Miami had Josh in a singing mood on Thursday.

See why in Social Fodder in the video above.