Chili Davis won't return as Cubs' hitting coach in 2019

CHICAGO – Since their surprisingly quick elimination from the National League Playoffs, the majority of the discussion has been on the Cubs’ offense.

In fact, Theo Epstein said that the offense “broke” down the stretch.

It certainly did when the Cubs scored just two runs in their final two games – the tiebreaker against the Brewers and the Wild Card game against the Rockies – leading to a quick elimination from the playoffs.

Epstein and manager Joe Maddon have already made their first move to fix that – and it starts with the coaching staff.

Early Thursday evening, the Cubs dismissed hitting coach Chili Davis after just one season. He was with the club just one season, arriving before the 2018 campaign to replace John Mallee. So far there have been no other moves on the coaching staff following the team’s earliest exit from the postseason in the Joe Maddon era.

This was the third coaching stop for Davis, who was with Oakland from 2012-2014 then with the Red Sox from 2015-2017.

During his one season, the Cubs finished ninth in the MLB with 761 total runs for the season with a .258 average (4th in MLB) with an on-base percentage of .333 (4th in MLB). But the team was also shutout 11 times during the season while scoring just one run on 18 occasions. In the final two months of the season, the Cubs didn’t score a run on seven occasions while the scored just one run eight times in that stretch.

Those struggles late were enough to cost Davis his job, and had Maddon looking for the third person to teach his hitters in as many years.