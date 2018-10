Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Highland Park Players

Dina DiCostanzo, Director/Choreographer

Event:

The Highland Park Players are presenting the Leonard Bernstein wartime classic “On The Town”.

Tickets can be purchased at www.highlandparkplayers.com

The shows are at the Northbrook Theatre at 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL, 60062

Dates include: 10/12; 10/13; 10/19; 10/20; 10/25; 10/26; 10/27 – 7:30 p.m.

10/14; 10/21; 10/28 – 2:00 p.m.