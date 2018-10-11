Chicago Police Board clears officer in 2012 shooting death of 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Board has ignored the recommendation of oversight officials and cleared an officer of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy six years ago.
Ternand told authorities he opened fire when he saw Bright turn his head in the officer’s direction and reach for his left side as if he were going to pull a gun.
In its 5-3 vote late Thursday, the board found the officer justified in shooting Bright from about 50 feet away.
Ternand has been suspended without pay since November, but the decision means he won’t be fired or face any discipline for the shooting.