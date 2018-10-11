Chicago parking meters to phase out dashboard receipts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Parking in Chicago is about to get easier.

The city on Thursday began installing paperless pay boxes that eliminate the need to place receipts on dashboards. All 36,000 metered spots in Chicago will have the new boxes by mid-2019.

People can still opt to pay for parking with the ParkChicago app.

The new boxes look similar to current ones, but come equipped with touch screens. Drivers will use the tablet-like screens to enter their license plate numbers, insert a credit card or coins, choose how long a parking session will last and finally opt for a text or paper receipt.

The new boxes are powered by solar panels, city officials said.