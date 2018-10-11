Chicago man charged with crashing SUV into 2 Oak Park shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A Chicago man is facing charges after police say he drove a SUV into two Oak Park shops early Thursday.

Larell Jackson, 25, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on the sidewalk and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police say Jackson was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon west on Chicago Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a street light pole before the striking two storefronts -- a barbershop and a tattoo shop. They were both badly damaged.

There were three passengers in the vehicle and one was transported Loyola Medical Center for minor injuries. The driver and two other passengers refused treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate.

OAK PARK: Barbershop and tattoo shop damaged after SUV crashed into them overnight on Chicago Ave east of Cuyler. Oak Park police confirm one person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/qoLlUpBjtW — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 11, 2018