Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Minnesota
- The Blackhawks have started out the season with three consecutive overtime games. They are only the fifth team since the 2004-05 lockout to start the season with three consecutive overtime games. The last team to start with four straight was the Rangers in 1997 (they tied all four games).
- Minnesota lost in a shootout to Vegas after losing on the road to Colorado to start the season. Since the start of last season, the Wild have a .750 points won percentage at home compared to .464 on the road, the largest difference (.286) in the NHL.
- The Wild went 3-2-0 last season against the Blackhawks, including a shutout in their last matchup, 3-0. Neither team performed well on the power play last season; the Wild had two goals in 15 opportunities, while the Blackhawks had two goals in 22 opportunities.
- In the Blackhawk’s 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, Patrick Kane had two game-tying goals in the third period, both coming within a 55-second span of each other. That is the fastest two goals Kane has scored at any point in a game in his career.
- Devan Dubnyk was named the game’s first star against Vegas thanks to his 41 saves. His 41 saves are the most he has had in a loss since March 11, 2011 (42 saves against Detroit).
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have averaged a combined 9.7 goals in three games this season, the highest by any team. The Wild have averaged a combined 3.5 goals this season, the fourth fewest in the NHL.