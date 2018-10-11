Around Town visits Abbey Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abbey Farms is a unique family-friendly agri-tourism farm in Aurora, IL. It specializes in creating an environment for everyone to make their own fun both inside & outdoors.

Abbey Farms began in the 1940’s as the only choice and cut Christmas tree farm in the Aurora area. The Abbey Farms of today offers seasonal enjoyment for all to partake in. From Abbey Farms produce store in the summer months, Pumpkin Daze in the Fall, Christmas trees in Winter and rustic-chic rentals year round, Abbey Farms is your one stop shop for lots of fun!



Abbey Farms:

2855 Hart Rd.

Aurora, IL 60502

AbbeyFarms.org