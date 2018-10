× 2 carjackings within minutes apart in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after two people were carjacked within minutes of each other in Lincoln Park.

The incidents happened along Halsted, one at Willow, the other at Dickens.

The victims, a 26 year old woman and 20 year old man were not harmed.

Two suspects were involved in each, either showing or implying they had a weapon.

The man was also robbed of his cell phone, driver’s license and cash.