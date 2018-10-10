Women’s March Chicago plans ‘March to the Polls’ for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A large crowd is expected at this weekend's women's march in Grant Park.

Organizers of "March to the Polls 2018" say they are expecting a very vocal and energized crowd in the wake of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Over 300,000 people attended the last women's march in January. This weekend's "March to the Polls" is considered a follow-up to that massive march and rally.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Grant Park with a "Voter Village" of more than 50 exhibitors.

The march steps off at 12:30 p.m. The proposed route will take marchers down Jackson Street to Federal Plaza.

Similar marches are planned in cities and college campuses across the country.

For more information, go to womens121marchonchicago.org.