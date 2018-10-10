× WGN-TV and CLTV “UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS EXPERIENCE” TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES:

1.TO ENTER: Log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “UniverSoul Circus” logo and complete the registration form. Entrants must provide their full name (along with the other required registration information). Enter as often as you wish. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or the wireless mobile device used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” of an email address is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The “authorized account holder” of a wireless mobile device is the natural person in whose name the device has been issued and the services are billed. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being an authorized account holder. In the event a dispute over the identity of a potential winner cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible. Wireless carriers’ rate plans may vary, and entrant should contact his/her wireless carrier for more information on rate plans and charges relating to his/her participation in this Promotion (as defined below). Participation in this Promotion by wireless mobile device means that entrant understands that he/she may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Promotion, including notifying entrant if he/she is a winner, which may be subject to charges pursuant to entrant’s carrier’s rate plan.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from Wednesday, September 26, 2018 to Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 12 noon.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On Wednesday, October 10, 2018 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected by WGN-TV/CLTV from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by e-mail or telephone on October 10, 2018. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Winners must respond to notification within twenty-four (24) hours after the notification is sent or that winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be drawn at random from among the remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household.

4. PRIZES: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will each be awarded with one “Family Four Pack” to the Universoul Circus Show on Wednesday October 17, 2018 at 7:00 pm which consists of: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) T-Shirts, Four (4) Popcorns, Four (4) Drinks (ARV $200).

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize, if the prize value exceeds $600. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGN-TV station located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, UniverSoul Circus, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from a promotion sponsored by WGN-TV within the last six (6) months, April 10, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://privacy.tribune.com/

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGN.com or by sending a self-addressed envelope to: WGN-TV “UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS VIP EXERIENCE TICKET GIVEAWAY” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, or go to http://www.wgntv.com.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed envelope to WGN-TV “UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS VIP EXPERIENCE TICKET GIVEAWAY” Winners List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after October 10, 2018 but before November 10, 2018.