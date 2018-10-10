Vigil held for missing pregnant woman from Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A vigil was held Wednesday evening for a woman from Chatham who has been missing for over a week.

Family and friends gathered to pray and hand out fliers to help find 26-year-old Kierra Coles.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows Coles, 26, dressed in her U.S. Post Service uniform, heading to work on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from her apartment near 81st Street and Vernon Avenue. In the video, she passes her car and goes across the street then disappears out of frame.

“She seen something that made her turn around that fast and cross the street and her car was on the other side of the street,” Dan Perkins, her mother’s boyfriend, said.

Even though she was dressed for work, a U.S. Post Office spokesperson said she called in sick that morning.

Relatives at the vigil said she always kept in touch with her family. They said she had just moved into a new apartment and was excited about being a first-time mother.

"I just want her to come home safe," Karen Phillips, Coles' mother, said. "I just want her to come home."

Another relative said it's been a hard time for the family.

"It's just rough right now," Kenneth Lee, Coles' great uncle, said. "Right now it's just a missing person, but we're hoping for the best”

Her sister, Kimberly Phillips, and other family and friends passed out flyers on Tuesday asking for help finding Coles. Phillips last saw her sister when she picked her up from work last Monday. Her mother called Thursday and asked if she had talked to her.

“I immediately went to Snapchat. She snapped everywhere and I saw there was no story, so it kind of puzzled me,” Phillips said.

Phillips contacted her boyfriend, the father of Coles' unborn child. Coles was three months pregnant, according to relatives.

Family went to Coles’ apartment at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue to check on her and a missing person’s alert from Chicago police went out Monday.

“I just don’t understand. Who would do something like this? I don’t know. I couldn’t place my finger on it,” Perkins said.

Coles is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds and has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and a tattoo that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8274 or dial 911.

