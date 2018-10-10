× Twins reportedly interested in interviewing David Ross for their manager job

CHICAGO – Since he retired from Major League Baseball at the end of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship season, David Ross has always stayed close to baseball.

He’s remained an advisor to his last team in the MLB while also working as an analyst for ESPN.

Now “Grandpa Rossy” could be a candidate to step back into the dugout for one team seeking a new on-field leader for the 2019 season.

Per a report from La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Minnesota Twins have interest in interviewing Ross for their opening managerial position. They are looking for a replacement for Paul Molitor, who was fired after the season and offered another job in the organization.

In the report for the Star Tribune, former Cubs player and current analyst Mark DeRosa was also listed as a candidate in the report.

The 41-year old Ross played 15 seasons in the major leagues, with his last two coming with the Cubs. Lauded for his veteran leadership, the catcher was a catalyst in the Cubs’ rise to one of the elite teams in the MLB, playing a critical role in the team’s 2016 World Series championship team.

He delivered one of the signature moments of the season in Game 7 of the World Series when he homered in his final at-bat against the Indians’ Andrew Miller in the sixth inning of an eventual 8-7 Cubs’ victory at Progressive Field.

After the World Series, Ross found national stardom when he took part in ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Since then Ross has worked as a special assistant with the Cubs and broadcasting MLB games with ESPN, staying close to the game. Perhaps to Twins will make him apart of the on-field action again.