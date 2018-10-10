The Jimmy Butler drama & Bears were part of Mark Carman’s visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been out of Chicago for nearly a year-and-half, yet Jimmy Butler still manages to be a talking point in his former city.

That was the case on Sports Feed on Wednesday night as the Timberwolves' forward, who has demanded a trade from the franchise, showed up at practice. He was quite animated according to reports from ESPN and then later confirmed by Butler himself in an interview with the network.

As he has done a few times before, Mark Carman of WGN Radio was on Sports Feed to talk about the Butler drama with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed the current Bulls along with the Bears' strong start to the 2018 season.

You can watch Mark's discussion in the video above or below.