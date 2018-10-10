State committee examines mental health issues facing first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois lawmakers are looking at ways to help first responders cope with the pressures of the job.

A state committee hearing Wednesday follows a rash of suicides by Chicago police officers.

Witnesses testified the many police officers, firefighters and paramedics who suffer from depression or suicidal thoughts internalize their feelings.

The head of Chicago's police union, Keven Graham, says stress can lead to suicide.

Experts say more resources for first responders are needed for counseling and other treatment.