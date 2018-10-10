Neurologist helps raise awareness about heart conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Dr. Jose Biller is originally from Uruguay but has spent decades in Chicago. He now runs the neurology department at Loyola University, where he works to raise awareness about heart conditions.

“At the end of the day,” Biller said, “one of the main issues is education about the risks of certain lifestyle behaviors like tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption and lack of exercise.”

Biller has written more than 20 books and is one of the most recognized doctors at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. The neurology department is ranked No. 37 out of 4,500 hospitals.

Biller said he strives to help others.

“That has been the reason why I went into medicine,” he said, “and I still believe that is the quintessential aspect of what a physician should be.”