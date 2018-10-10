Midday Fix: Rums of Puerto Rico

Ramon Diaz, Rum Ambassador, Rums of Puerto Rico
Event:
Rums of Puerto Rico Rum Festival
Date: 10/11/2018
Time: 6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.
Location: Ronero - 738 W. Randolph St., Chicago
The event is free. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ronero-pr-taste-of-rum-tickets-50975955455
www.tasteofrum.com & www.rumcapital.com & therumlab.com
https://www.ronerochicago.com/
Recipes:
Rustic Rumance
2 oz Bacardi 8
½ oz Rosemary & Strawberry simple syrup
1 oz Ginger Beer
Garnish - Rosemary leaf and store-bought dehydrated lime
Rosemary & Strawberry simple syrup
6 Sprigs of Rosemary
4 cups Sugar
1 cup Finest Call Strawberry Puree
4 ½ cups Water
In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, rosemary, strawberries and water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until sugar has completely dissolved, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; let stand 20 minutes. Remove and discard rosemary. Store in an airtight container, refrigerated, up to 2 months.
To create the cocktail, add the ingredients in a Shaker with fresh ice. Shake well until chilled and pour into a rocks glass with ice. Top with 1 oz Ginger Beer. Garnish with Rosemary leaf and dehydrated lime slice.
Handshake Pina Colada
1 ½ oz Don Q Gold Rum
2 ½ oz Coconut Water
½ oz Coco Real syrup
1 oz Pineapple Juice
½ oz Pineapple Real syrup
Splash of Bacardi Black
Garnish: Pineapple leaf, store bought Dehydrated pineapple
Mix all ingredients in a Shaker with fresh ice. Shake well until chilled. Strain and serve in a 16oz glass garnished with a pineapple leaf and dehydrated pineapple slice.