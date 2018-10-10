Midday Fix: Rums of Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ramon Diaz, Rum Ambassador, Rums of Puerto Rico

Event:

Rums of Puerto Rico Rum Festival

Date: 10/11/2018

Time: 6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Location: Ronero - 738 W. Randolph St., Chicago

The event is free. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ronero-pr-taste-of-rum-tickets-50975955455

https://www.ronerochicago.com/

Recipes:

Rustic Rumance

2 oz Bacardi 8

½ oz Rosemary & Strawberry simple syrup

1 oz Ginger Beer

Garnish - Rosemary leaf and store-bought dehydrated lime

Rosemary & Strawberry simple syrup

6 Sprigs of Rosemary

4 cups Sugar

1 cup Finest Call Strawberry Puree

4 ½ cups Water

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, rosemary, strawberries and water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until sugar has completely dissolved, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; let stand 20 minutes. Remove and discard rosemary. Store in an airtight container, refrigerated, up to 2 months.

To create the cocktail, add the ingredients in a Shaker with fresh ice. Shake well until chilled and pour into a rocks glass with ice. Top with 1 oz Ginger Beer. Garnish with Rosemary leaf and dehydrated lime slice.

Handshake Pina Colada

1 ½ oz Don Q Gold Rum

2 ½ oz Coconut Water

½ oz Coco Real syrup

1 oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz Pineapple Real syrup

Splash of Bacardi Black

Garnish: Pineapple leaf, store bought Dehydrated pineapple

Mix all ingredients in a Shaker with fresh ice. Shake well until chilled. Strain and serve in a 16oz glass garnished with a pineapple leaf and dehydrated pineapple slice.