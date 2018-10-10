Midday Fix: Live performance from the cast of Rumpelstiltskin

France Langan, General Manager – Pheasant Run Resort

Sigman Brothers Cast of Rumpelstiltskin

Event:

Rumpelstiltskin at The Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run

When: Friday, Oct. 19- Sunday, 21 and Friday, Oct. 26- Sunday, 28

Where: Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run, 4051 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL

Times: Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Purchase tickets by visiting: www.pheasantrun.com/mainstagetheater

Tickets $20